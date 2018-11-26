Kings' Nate Thompson: First assist of season
Thompson had an assist during Sunday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.
The assist was Thompson's first of the season and only his second point through 23 games. The fourth liner isn't relied upon for his points and is a rather poor option in terms of fantasy.
