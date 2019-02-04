Thompson (illness) hasn't been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Rangers, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Coach Willie Desjardins did tell reporters that Thompson will be in the lineup against New Jersey on Tuesday, so even if he is unable to suit up Monday, he has a clear return date. The center is pointless in his last 14 outings and is unlikely to crack the 20-point mark, a feat he has accomplished just once in his career.