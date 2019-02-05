Kings' Nate Thompson: Missing second straight game
Thompson (illness) will not suit up for Monday's game against the Rangers.
The 34-year-old has just five points in 50 games this season, so his absence shouldn't have much fantasy relevance. Thompson could be back Tuesday in New Jersey, but he'll likely be a game-time call once again.
