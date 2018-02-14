Thompson (lower body) was packaged with Dion Phaneuf in exchange for the Kings' Nick Shore and Marian Gaborik, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It's likely that Thompson's lower-body issue is cleared up if he's been traded, but the official word is still awaiting. The 33-year-old pivot had just four goals and 11 points while averaging 12:30 of ice time in 43 games for the Senators this season, but he may be deployed soon since the Kings have injuries on their offensive front. Either way, Thompson will likely stay in a bottom-six role and off fantasy radars.