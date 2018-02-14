Kings' Nate Thompson: Packs bags for LA
Thompson (lower body) was packaged with Dion Phaneuf in exchange for the Kings' Nick Shore and Marian Gaborik, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
It's likely that Thompson's lower-body issue is cleared up if he's been traded, but the official word is still awaiting. The 33-year-old pivot had just four goals and 11 points while averaging 12:30 of ice time in 43 games for the Senators this season, but he may be deployed soon since the Kings have injuries on their offensive front. Either way, Thompson will likely stay in a bottom-six role and off fantasy radars.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...