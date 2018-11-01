Thompson has failed to register a point in 11 games to open the 2018-19 season.

Thompson's career-high for points in a season is 25, back in 2010-11. He shouldn't be considered a fantasy option in any format. The 34-year-old's rugged style provides benefits typically outside the scope of standard leagues, and while some formats will hand out partial rewards for his tendency to dish out hard hits, Thompson doesn't belong on your fantasy roster.