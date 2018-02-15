Kings' Nate Thompson: Set to make debut
Thompson (lower body) is slated to play against the Penguins on Thursday, per freelance sports writer Josh Cooper.
Thompson will be making his Kings debut in Thursday's road clash versus Pittsburgh. The last time the center faced off with the defending Stanley Cup champions, he was basically a no-show, as he registered zero points, zero shots and just two hits in 10:35 of ice time.
