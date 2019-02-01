Kings' Nate Thompson: Under the weather
Thompson (illness) won't play Saturday against the Islanders, but he's expected to join the Kings at some point during their current six-game road trip, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
LA should release another update on Thompson's status once he's ready to return to the lineup, but there's no reason for fantasy owners to concern themselves with his availability, as he's only totaled five points in 50 contests this campaign.
