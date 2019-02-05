Kings' Nate Thompson: Will suit up Tuesday
Thompson (illness) will be in action against New Jersey on Tuesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While there was some indication Thompson might have been ready for Monday's clash with the Rangers, the team opted to give him an extra night off. The center figures into a bottom-six role, but could get bumped up if Jeff Carter (lower body) is unable to give it a go versus the Devils.
