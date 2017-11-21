Kings' Nic Dowd: Can't land regular role
Dowd has served as a healthy scratch in nine of the Kings' 21 outings this season.
In addition to watching from the press box periodically, Dowd is also struggling to get on the ice, as he is averaging a paltry 7:58 of ice time. Not surprisingly, the Alabama native has notched just one helper, four blocks and 20 hits in his limited minutes. The center's absence from the lineup could be further compounded once Jeff Carter (ankle) is cleared to play.
