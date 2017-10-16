Kings' Nic Dowd: Uninspiring performance Sunday
Dowd committed two giveaways in Sunday's 3-2 home win over the Islanders, though he did have a pair of hits and a blocked shot over 9:45 of ice time.
This counted as the fourth-liner's first time playing in consecutive contests to start the new season. It will be very difficult to rely on him in fantasy since he's playing so sparingly and causing turnovers.
