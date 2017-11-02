Shore (undisclosed) appears slated to rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Shore missed each of the last three games due to the undisclosed issue, but centered the team's third line alongside Michael Cammalleri and Trevor Lewis during morning skate. That will likely be the alignment for the Kings when they take to the ice Thursday evening versus the Leafs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories