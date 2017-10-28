Kings' Nick Shore: Looks unfit to play Saturday
Shore (undisclosed) is projected to be an injured scratch for Saturday's game against the Bruins, NHL.com reports.
It appears as though Brooks Laich and Michael Amadio will handle the center duties in the bottom six with Shore ailing. His next chance to suit up will arrive Monday for another road game against the Blues.
