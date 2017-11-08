Kings' Nick Shore: Nets overtime winner against Anaheim
Shore scored the overtime-winning goal Tuesday against the Ducks.
It was the second goal of the season for the third-line center, who is up to four points through 12 contests. Shore's lethal sniping ability was on full display on the play, as he beat netminder Ryan Miller in the extra frame with a perfectly placed shot. The 25-year-old won't post significant offensive totals and has never surpassed 17 points in his career, so aside from the occasional goal, the depth forward won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
