Shore will not play Wednesday against the Flames due to a lower-body injury, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Shore's absence Wednesday allows Andy Andreoff to draw into the lineup against the Flames, but the lines have yet to surface for the affair. With the All-Star Game on tap, he will have some time to rest up for a potential return next Tuesday against the Stars.

