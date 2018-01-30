Play

Shore (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Stars, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Shore skated Tuesday, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but he'll likely need to log several full practices before returning to game action. The Kings should release another update on the 25-year-old pivot's status once he's given the green light to return to the lineup.

