Kings' Nick Shore: Slated to return Thursday
Shore (lower body) is in line to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's matchup against the Predators, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Shore's lower-body ailment cost him the team's previous two contests, but it appears he's ready to retake the ice for Thursday's tilt in Nashville. His output rate on the offensive end of the ice has improved in his fourth NHL season, but Shore still owns just 12 points (three goals, nine assists) through 45 games this season. Shore's expected to once again fill a bottom-six role for the club.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...