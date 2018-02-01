Shore (lower body) is in line to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's matchup against the Predators, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Shore's lower-body ailment cost him the team's previous two contests, but it appears he's ready to retake the ice for Thursday's tilt in Nashville. His output rate on the offensive end of the ice has improved in his fourth NHL season, but Shore still owns just 12 points (three goals, nine assists) through 45 games this season. Shore's expected to once again fill a bottom-six role for the club.