Shore notched two assists in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia on Monday.

The apples brought Shore to 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 31 games this season, while he's averaging 15:03 of ice time and mainly skating on the bottom six. After being a scratch for large stretches towards the end of 2016-17, the 25-year-old has skated in every game but two this season, a positive sign that he's securing a role in Los Angeles. Shore is nearly halfway to hitting his career-high point total of 17, but unless he receives a promotion into the top six, it would be surprising to see him climb much higher that.