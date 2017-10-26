Shore (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Canadiens, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Shore is reportedly dealing with a "minor" issue, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action Saturday against the Bruins. With shore unavailable Thursday, Michael Amadio will slot into the lineup and make his NHL debut against Montreal.

