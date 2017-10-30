Kings' Nick Shore: Will not play Monday
Shore (undisclosed) will not rejoin the Kings against the Blues on Monday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Shore was able to take part in Monday's game-day skate, but is apparently not ready to return to action. Prior to getting hurt, the center was bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak, during which he has registered a mere 11 shots on goal, eight hits and two blocks. Even once given the green light, fantasy owners may want to wait until the Colorado native shakes off his dry spell before utilizing him in their lineups.
