Alexandrov scored twice and added an assist in AHL Ontario's 4-3 shootout win over Colorado on Wednesday.

Alexandrov has 18 points in as many games with the Reign since he was traded to the Kings from the Blues back in early December. The forward is up to nine goals and 23 helpers over 36 outings at the AHL level this season. The 25-year-old forward should be in contention for a call-up to the Kings if he keeps up this scoring pace.