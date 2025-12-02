Alexandrov was brought in by the Kings from the Blues on Tuesday in exchange for Akil Thomas.

Alexandrov has been putting up decent numbers with AHL Springfield this season, notching 14 points in 18 minor-league contests. It's a slightly strange move when you consider both players are doing well in the minors -- Thomas has 13 points in 19 games -- and are 35-year-old centers who will be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. Look for Thomas to link up with AHL Ontario for the start of his time in the organization.