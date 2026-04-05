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Alexandrov scored twice in AHL Ontario's 6-3 win of Bakersfield on Saturday.

Alexandrov is up to 14 goals and 50 points across 62 appearances. It's officially a career-best year in the AHL for the forward, who has split the season between two organizations after starting the campaign with AHL Springfield. He's yet to get a call-up to the Kings despite his strong play.

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