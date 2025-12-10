Alexandrov scored twice on five shots in AHL Ontario's 6-3 win over Texas on Tuesday.

Alexandrov has three goals in as many games since he was involved in a minor-league trade that sent Akil Thomas to the Blues' organization. At this time, Alexandrov doesn't have a clear path to the NHL, but he could be in the mix if the Kings opt to change the composition of their fourth line at some point later in the season.