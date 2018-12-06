Scherback (undisclosed) indicated Thursday that he's nearing a return to the ice and could play in the evening's contest against the Devils, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Kings' activated Scherback off of injured reserve Tuesday, indicating that he's nearing a return to the lineup. He should return to a bottom-six role when healthy, with Thursday's contest still on the table.

