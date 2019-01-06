The Kings waived Scherbak on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Kings scooped Scherbak off waivers from the Canadiens in December, and the 23-year-old finds himself in the same position barely a month later. In eight games with the Kings, Scherbak scored a goal and went minus-4, and he served as a healthy scratch five times. If he clears waivers, Scherbak will be assigned to AHL Ontario.