Kings' Nikita Scherbak: Lifted from IR
Scherbak (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday but won't play versus the Coyotes, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Scherbak will watch Tuesday's game from the press box but he could make his Kings debut Thursday against the Devils. He's expected to work in the bottom six and may acquire special-teams duties.
