Scherbak (undisclosed) has landed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

According to the NHL media site, Scherbak was designated for IR retroactive to Nov. 11, so it could be just a matter of finalizing his visa situation before the team activates him. Once cleared to play, the former Hab should slot into a bottom-six role and will likely bump Sheldon Rempal or Michael Amadio back to the minors.