The Kings claimed Scherbak off waivers from the Canadiens on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Scherbak was the Canadiens' 26th overall pick in the 2014 draft, but he's suited up for just 29 NHL games and notched seven points. Scherbak could make an immediate impact with the Kings since Ilya Kovalchuk (infection) has a hazy timeline to return.