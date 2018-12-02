Kings' Nikita Scherbak: Scooped by Kings
The Kings claimed Scherbak off waivers from the Canadiens on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Scherbak was the Canadiens' 26th overall pick in the 2014 draft, but he's suited up for just 29 NHL games and notched seven points. Scherbak could make an immediate impact with the Kings since Ilya Kovalchuk (infection) has a hazy timeline to return.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Subjected to waivers•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Returns to practice•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Moves to IR•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Remains sidelined•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Hurt during conditioning assignment•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Heads down for conditioning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...