Kings' Nikita Scherbak: Unavailable against New Jersey
Scherback (personal) won't play Thursday against the Devils, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Scherbak is no longer dealing with an injury, but he's still waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 23-year-old forward's next opportunity to make his Kings debut will come Saturday against Vegas.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...