Prokhorin failed to record anything at all on the stat sheet for the fourth straight game Sunday against Vegas and hasn't registered a point since Jan. 16.

At one point, Prokhorin's 13 points on the season were a decent number that suggested he had value in daily leagues as a cheap option. But that was 10 games ago, and it's become clear that scoring is likely to be few and far between for the Russian winger. Prokhorin's value is pretty limited at the moment, and unless you're in the deepest of dynasty leagues and you're planning for next season, there's no real reason to own him right now.