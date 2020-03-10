Kings' Nikolai Prokhorkin: On scoresheet with helper
Prokhorkin registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Prokhorkin put an end to his 12-game point drought with the helper. The Russian winger now has 14 points, 61 shots and 37 hits in 42 appearances this year.
More News
-
Kings' Nikolai Prokhorkin: Drought reaches 10 games•
-
Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Delivers power-play helper•
-
Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Adds two helpers in comeback effort•
-
Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Garners assist in loss•
-
Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Grabs goal in loss•
-
Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Nets third goal in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.