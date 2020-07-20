Prokhorkin agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL) on Monday, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.

Prokhorkin saw action in 43 games with the Kings this season in which he notched four goals, 10 helpers and 63 shots while averaging 12:06 of ice time. The winger will almost certainly be given a qualifying offer by the team to maintain his player rights should he make a return to the NHL following the conclusion of his overseas contract.