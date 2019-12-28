Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Adds two helpers in comeback effort
Prokhorkin registered two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.
Prokhorkin's line with Jeff Carter (three points) and Martin Frk (two goals) found instant chemistry in their first game together. Prokhorkin has 10 points, 28 shots and 19 hits through 20 appearances. The Russian could end up with 25 to 30 points by the end of the season if he can find some more consistency.
