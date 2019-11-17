Prokhorkin scored his first career goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

A fourth-round pick in 2012, the 26-year-old took a while to make it back to North America, but after scoring 20 goals and 41 points in 41 KHL games last year, it's taken Prokhorkin only five NHL games to light the lamp for the first time. His fantasy value is limited skating on the fourth line, but if he keeps flashing his offensive upside, he could force his way into a more prominent assignment.