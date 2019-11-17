Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Collects first NHL goal
Prokhorkin scored his first career goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
A fourth-round pick in 2012, the 26-year-old took a while to make it back to North America, but after scoring 20 goals and 41 points in 41 KHL games last year, it's taken Prokhorkin only five NHL games to light the lamp for the first time. His fantasy value is limited skating on the fourth line, but if he keeps flashing his offensive upside, he could force his way into a more prominent assignment.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.