Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Delivers power-play helper
Prokhorkin registered a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Prokhorkin earned an assist on Martin Frk's goal in the third period. The two wingers have worked well together in the last three games -- Prokhorkin has three assists in that span. The Russian is up to 11 points and 32 shots on goal in 22 contests.
