Prokhorkin picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Prokhorkin also briefly had to go to the locker room after a hard hit from Zac Rinaldo in the second period. He checked out fine, allowing the Russian to set up Matt Roy's long-distance snipe in the third. Prokhorkin is up to six points, 16 shots and 15 hits in 14 appearances during his first NHL campaign.