Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Garners assist in loss
Prokhorkin picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Prokhorkin also briefly had to go to the locker room after a hard hit from Zac Rinaldo in the second period. He checked out fine, allowing the Russian to set up Matt Roy's long-distance snipe in the third. Prokhorkin is up to six points, 16 shots and 15 hits in 14 appearances during his first NHL campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.