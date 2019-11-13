Prokhorkin logged 9:41 of ice time against the Wild on Tuesday, his first NHL game since Oct. 30 versus Vancouver.

In the KHL last season, Prokhorkin tallied 20 goals and 21 assists in 41 games, but has struggled for a consistent spot in the Kings' lineup. Given his minimal usage, the team may opt to send the 26-year-old down to the minors, though that could make him consider a return to Russia after his one-year deal expires.