Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Inks one-year ELC
Prokhorkin signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Monday.
A 25-year-old center from Russia, Prokhorkin has plenty of experience playing in the KHL. His resume features 92 goals and 94 assists over 314 games within that competitive league, plus he's won the Gagarin Cup and an Olympic gold medal. It's worth keeping an eye on Prokhorkin in case the fourth-round, 21st overall draft pick (2012) makes a strong impression in training camp and starts out with the Kings right away.
