Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Listed as NHL reserve

Prokhorkin was listed as a reserve on the Kings' depth chart, as revealed during the State of the Franchise address Thursday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Fellow Euro prospect Dominik Kubalik was also listed on the Kings' preliminary organizational chart. Both players specialize on the left wing, but Prokhorkin -- who added 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 43 regular-season games with SKA St. Petersburg in 2016-17 -- was drafted one year (and three rounds) earlier than Kubalik. Still, the Russian would need a new contract, and NHL depth charts are constantly changing, so this is merely something to keep an eye on if you're a big fan of The Crown.