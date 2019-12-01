Kings' Nikolay Prokhorkin: Nets third goal in win
Prokhorkin scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Jets.
Prokhorkin has found a groove recently, with three goals and an assist in his last six games. Saturday's tally was his first career game-winning marker. The Russian's stat line is rounded out by 12 shots and 13 hits through 10 appearances this season.
