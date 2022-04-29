Maatta produced an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Maatta had the secondary helper on an Adrian Kempe goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Maatta didn't see much of a bounce-back on offense in 2021-22, logging just eight points in 66 outings. He's added 61 shots on net, 67 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating. The Finn could be an important part of the Kings' depth during the playoffs -- he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins, but he projects for third-pairing minutes this postseason.