Maatta entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and was placed on the non-roster list Friday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

There's no telling when Maatta might be ready to return, but he'll miss Friday's matchup with Colorado at a minimum now that he's entered the league's virus protocols. Daniel Brickley is expected to replace Maatta on the Kings' third pairing against the Avalanche.