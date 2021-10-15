Maatta (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday's matchup with Minnesota, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

After missing the first game of the year, Maatta is poised to rejoin the lineup versus the Wild. In 41 games for the Kings last year, the 27-year-old defenseman recorded a meager four points while logging 16:26 of ice time per game. In order to play, Maatta will need to be activated off injured reserve with Christian Wolanin expected to be reassigned to the minors in a corresponding move.