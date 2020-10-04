Maatta was traded to the Kings via the Blackhawks in exchange for forward Brad Morrison on Sunday.

Maatta will fill a big need for the Kings with a left-handed defenseman, as the 26-year-old supplied 17 points across 65 games last season. The Finn has averaged at least 18 minutes per contest in every season in the NHL, so expect him to take over in a top-4 defensive role for the Kings. The Blackhawks will retain $750,000 of Maatta's $4.08 million cap hit for 2020-21 per, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston.