Maatta (upper body) recorded an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Maatta missed nine games with the injury, and he saw 19:10 of ice time in his return. The 26-year-old blueliner now has two assists through 25 contests this year. He's added 28 shots on net, 28 hits, 27 blocks and six PIM in a fairly limited third-pairing role.