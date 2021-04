Maatta produced an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Maatta set up Andreas Athanasiou's tally in the second period. The 26-year-old Maatta has just four assists, 32 shots on net, 28 hits and 34 blocked shots through 29 outings. The Finn is likely to remain in a third-pairing role with limited upside, so fantasy managers can likely look elsewhere for depth on the blue line.