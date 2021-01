Maatta is among the Kings' scratches for Sunday's game versus the Blues, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Maatta will sit out a second straight game after opening the year with a minus-1 rating, seven shots on goal and no points in four appearances. His absence allows Mikey Anderson to skate on a pairing with Drew Doughty while Kale Clague remains in the lineup as well. It's assumed Maatta is a healthy scratch.