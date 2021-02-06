Maatta posted an assist, five hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Maatta picked up the secondary helper on Austin Wagner's third-period goal, which got the Kings on the board. Beyond that, Maatta led the team and tied with Jeff Carter for the lead in blocked shots Friday. The assist was Maatta's first point in six outings this year. The Finn has added 10 hits, six blocks and nine shots on net. While Matt Roy (upper body) and Sean Walker (nose) are sidelined, Maatta should see regular playing time, but he's no lock to remain in the lineup when the Kings' defense corps is at full health.