Fantenberg recorded an assist and a game-high six shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

After watching from the press box for three games, the rookie has collected two helpers, 11 shots, five PIM and 11 hits through his past four contests. Fantenberg is also averaging 2:20 of power-play time during that span. He's up to seven points through 19 games for the campaign and is currently worth a look in deep seasonal settings and daily contests.