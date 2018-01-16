Kings' Oscar Fantenberg: Demoted to minors
Fantenberg was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
Fantenberg suited up for 26 games this season, registering nine points, including four on the power play, and a plus-3 rating. The rookie defenseman will look to get some more seasoning in the AHL, but in the meantime, the recently-recalled Paul LaDue will likely assume Fantenberg's spot in the Kings' defensive corps.
